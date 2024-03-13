Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: ocean's eleven, ocean's twelve, Oceans Thirteen

The Ocean's Trilogy Will Be Released On 4K Ultra HD and Digital

The Ocean's Trilogy will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Digital on April 30th. The release will include all three remastered films, a bunch of special features, and more.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases The Ocean's Trilogy on 4K Ultra HD and Digital, April 30th.

All three films come remastered under Steven Soderbergh's eye, brimming with style.

Get individual steelbook editions or snag the complete collection for your shelf.

Included special features span commentaries to behind-the-scenes looks and more.

We all have a comfort movie that we can put on and play in the background while we work, clean, or just when we want time to sit back and relax. For this writer, that is absolutely The Ocean's Trilogy. The three films are perfect examples of the magic that can happen when you get the right cast with the right chemistry, all coming together to make something that is just slick and fun at the end of the day. While we can all debate the quality of Ocean's Twelve [I certainly have], there is no denying how good Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Thirteen are. If you're a fan of these movies and like to own physical media, you'll be pleased to know that Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing The Ocean's Trilogy on 4K Ultra HD and Digital. They have been remastered with the participation of director Steven Soderbergh, and the collection also has a nice little pile of special features. Starting on April 30th, Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's 12, and Ocean's 13 will be availible Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with collectible steelbook packaging for $40.94 each. The trilogy collection will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc for $74.99, and you can also get 4k digital copies of the three films from select digital retailers starting on April 30th.

The Ocean's Trilogy Summaries And Special Features

Ocean's 11 (2001)

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) likes taking chances. All he asks is that his handpicked squad of ten grifters and cons play the game like they have nothing to lose. If all goes right, the payoff will be a fat $150 million.

Ocean's 11, in alphabetical order, stars George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner also star.

Ocean's 12 (2004)

They're back. And then some. Twelve is the new eleven when Danny Ocean and pals return in a sequel to the cool caper that saw them pull off a $150 million heist. But $150 million doesn't go as far as it used to. It's time to pull off another stunner of a plan. Exciting locations include Amsterdam, Paris, and Rome.

Ocean's 12 stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac and Julia Roberts.

Ocean's 13 (2007)

Danny Ocean rounds up the boys for the most dazzling heist yet after casino owner Willy Bank (Al Pacino) double-crosses one of the eleven, Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould). George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and more reteam with director Steven Soderbergh for a split-second caper that stacks the deck with wit, style, and cool.

Ocean's 13 stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Ellen Barkin and Al Pacino. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin with Carl Reiner, and Elliott Gould.

The Ocean's trilogy Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and Digital contains the following previously released special features:

Ocean's Eleven

Commentary by Steven Soderbergh and Ted Griffin

Commentary by Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia

Are You In or Out? The Making of Ocean's Eleven

Pros & Cons: Inside Ocean's Outfit

The Style of Steal

The Look of the Con

Original Ocean's, Original Cool

Ocean's Twelve

Commentary by Steven Soderbergh and George Nolfi

Ready, Jet Set, Go: The Making of Ocean's Twelve

HBO First Look: Twelve Is the New Eleven: The Making of Ocean's Twelve

Deleted Scenes

Ocean's Thirteen

Commentary by Steven Soderbergh, Brian Koppelman and David Levien

Third's a Charm: The Making of Ocean's Thirteen

Ahab with a Piggyback: The Means & Machines of Ocean's

Jerry Weintraub Walk and Talk

Masters of the Heist

Deleted Scenes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!