Kong Has An Axe in These New Godzilla vs. Kong Posters

Godzilla vs. Kong continues to prep for its release later this month with lots of new posters for all of us to gawk at. It's kind of amazing that this movie is finally making it to the big screen. When Warner Bros. made the decision to make all of their 2021 releases a hybrid release of being in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days, Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune immediately became points of contention. Not just because the creatives involved with those projects wanted traditional theatrical releases but mostly because Legendary learned about this move not much sooner than the rest of us did and weren't happy since they put up 75% of the financing. There were rumors of legal action because there were also rumors that Legendary was looking to sell this movie to Netflix. It seemed that all of the parties worked everything out, and now the movie is coming out later this month. The trailers and footage have been receiving very positive reactions from people who perhaps there is more demand out there for this movie than we thought. Legendary released some new posters, including some international ones from IMP Awards that feature Kong holding an axe.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.