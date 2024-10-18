Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter

Kraven the Hunter: 3 High-Quality Images That Tell Us Very Little

Sony Pictures has released three new images from Kraven the Hunter that don't tell us much about the story. The film will be released on December 13th.

Article Summary Sony releases images for Kraven the Hunter, revealing little about its plot.

Marketing for Venom excels, but Kraven marketing strategy remains elusive.

Expect major Kraven promotion post-Venom release, slated for next week.

Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, premieres December 13, 2024.

Sony held a panel at New York Comic Con to show off some of its big movies coming out in the next couple of months, and it seemed like a good time as any to remind the comic fans at a comic book convention that another comic book movie was coming out in December. While the marketing team is absolutely blowing the marketing for Venom: The Last Dance out of the water, they haven't figured out how they are going to approach Kraven the Hunter just yet. So we have an official trailer and some posters; now we have images that don't tell us much, aside from the fact that star Aaron Taylor-Johnson was just so dehydrated during this production. Seriously, can someone give him a glass of water? Venom is right around the corner, so expect things to really kick up once that glorious dumpster fire hits theaters next week.

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!