Kumail Nanjiani Is Waiting To Hear About Eternals 2 Kumail Nanjiani says he hasn't heard anything about Eternals 2, but he hopes that Kingo isn't a "one and done" type of gig.

The other day, we got word from Marvel producer Nate Moore that the studio is planning on pursuing more stories with Harry Styles as Eros, aka Star Fox. However, he didn't clarify what movie that exploration would take place in, and there has been speculation since August of last year whether or not Eternals 2 would happen. Eternals is a weird movie in the MCU in that it sets up a lot, but it didn't click entirely with audiences or critics. It's also a hard box office to pin down because it came out as COVID was kicking up again at the end of 2021. So we don't know if Eternals 2 will happen or not, and it sounds like the cast isn't entirely sure, either. Kumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo recently spoke to Total Film. They asked him if he knew anything, especially since his character had some Easter Eggs in the background of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. However, it sounds like Nanjiani isn't sure what's going on either and hopes that the gig won't be a one-and-done.

"Yeah! I mean, listen, I have plans today," he explained. "I don't know if they have plans. I would love to come back. But I'm sort of waiting to hear when or if that's going to happen. I'm hoping I get to do more. I had a great time playing that character. It'd be a shame if he's a sort of one-and-done. But, you know, the decision's not mine to make."

If I were a betting woman, I would say that expecting Eternals 2 before the end of phase 6 is unlikely and, much in the same way, we can look at something like Black Panther 3. There is a much better chance of these characters appearing in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies before they get another solo movie. The Eternals have a lot of potential, and maybe they can figure out how to make a movie that is more appealing to everyone in a sequel.

Eternals: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It was released in theaters on November 5, 2021.