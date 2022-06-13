Lady Gaga In Talks To Join the Cast of Joker 2, Will Be a Musical

Last week, we finally got more information about the sequel to Joker. It isn't that surprising that Warner Bros. is making a sequel to this movie since the first one was a massive hit that made a ton of money at the box office, and it walked away with wins during the awards season. Even people that didn't like the movie [like me] can respect that Warner Bros. let director Todd Phillips make the movie he wanted with what appeared to be minimal meddling. That's a good thing, and we love to see it. Now that Warner Bros. is trying to pull themselves out of a tailspin after the AT&T merger backfired, it makes sense that last week we got confirmation that Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix would be back for Joker 2; we also got a tentative title. It's being called, Joker: Folie à Deux. Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, and they pass it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 which left a man dead. Now we know why they are using this title. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga has reportedly entered into early talks to join the cast of the new Joker film as Harley Quinn, and sources are saying the movie will be a musical.

If this is a Joker and Harley movie, one that Warner Bros. has wanted to make in some sort of variation for actual years, that would explain the title, and the fact that it might be a musical is one hell of a swing. It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. For now, we don't have much other information about this movie, and we'll have to see if this actually comes to fruition. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker 2.