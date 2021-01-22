Legendary Hypes the Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer by Releasing New Footage

The hype machine behind Godzilla vs. Kong is kicking into high gear now that we know the movie is finally coming out this March. When Warner Bros. made the decision to put their entire 2021 slate on HBO Max and in theaters, Legendary's two movies in 2021 were talking points immediately. It turned out that Legendary found out about the movie not long before we did, and that didn't make them happy. We don't know what kind of deal they ended up working out to keep the movies on the service, but Dune is still up in the air. As for Godzilla vs. Kong, a sequel to a movie that underperformed that was already shooting when said movie underperformed, so it was too late to course correct a la Justice League, is finally getting some real buzz behind it. Legendary has been sharing very short clips from the movie in the lead up to the trailer release tomorrow to get people hyped.

The online chatter makes it sound like people are pretty excited to finally see this movie, but we'll have to see. If anyone wants to see it in theaters safely, they might be shit out of luck because people think that wearing a mask is an affront to their personal liberties because they are morons. Maybe someone will do a rerelease once the vaccine is out and it's safe to return to theaters. A marathon of all four movies (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monster, and Godzilla vs. Kong) would probably make for a fun movie night.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 26, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.