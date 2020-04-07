LEGO DC: Shazam Magic and Monsters Hits Blu-ray June 16th

LEGO continues to pump out DC Comics animated films in partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment. The latest one is called LEGO DC: Shazam Magic and Monsters. In the movie, the LEGO DC universe is introduced to Billy Batson, aka Shazam. He says the magic word, and he is turned into a superhero. The problem is that he is just a kid. Together with the Justice League- Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and more, they must team up to take down Black Adam and a who's who of DC Supervillains. The disc release of LEGO DC: Shazam will include a mini-figure of the hero packaged inside.

LEGO DC Shazam Magic and Monsters Trailer

The special features included in the disc are not very deep. Shazam will consist of episodes of Teen Titans Go! and the LEGO Unikitty show. Also included are subtitles in a variety of languages. These discs are usually bare-bones as far as features go, and this one is no different. The list is below, along with the trailer for the film.

Teen Titans Go! episode: "Little Elvis"

Unikitty! episode: "Spoooooky Game"

Unikitty! episode: "Pool Duel"

Optional English, French-Parisian, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, and Danish subtitles for the main feature

"With the shout of a single word, 10-year-old Billy Batson transforms into Shazam! It doesn't take long for the Justice League to take notice of the newest crime fighter in town. But to join the heroes, Billy will have to reveal his true identity…and that he's not technically an adult."

LEGO Films Are Always Fun

These are always a fun watch for fans old and new. LEGO DC Shazam looks to continue that tradition, as there is always some winks and nods to long-time fans and plenty there for all ages to enjoy. Sure some of the jokes are cheesy, but the films are also smart and a great way to introduce kids to who these characters are.

LEGO DC: Shazam Magic and Monsters features the voice talents of Sean Astin, Troy Baker, Nolan North, Grey Griffin, Christina Milizia, James Arnold Taylor, Imari Williams, Fred Tatasciore, Ralph Garman, Zach Callison, Dee Bradley Baker, Jennifer Hale, Tom Kenny, Jonny Rees, Erica Lindbeck, and Josh Keaton. It hits Blu-ray on June 16th.