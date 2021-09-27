Paul Thomas Anderson's Latest Licorice Pizza Debuts, Along With Poster

Licorice Pizza is the latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson, and a trailer and poster for the film debuted this afternoon. Starring Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. No release date for the film has been set, which is a look at teenagers falling in love for the first time in 19070's California. The title is a reference to a chain of record stores in the Southern California area in the '70s that would free licorice when purchasing records. Not sure why the pizza part, though. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LICORICE PIZZA | Official Trailer | MGM Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofnXPwUPENo)

Licorice Pizza Synopsis

"Licorice Pizza" is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around, and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love."

Cooper may, in fact, be playing legendary producer Jon Peters in the film, as the trailer features him trying to explain how to properly pronounce his girlfriend Barbra Streisand's name, and they were in a relationship in 1973. So that is interesting. That was the year they met while she was making For Pete's Sake. Of course, PTA put that in there.

Regardless, this is vintage PTA here. Some serious Boogie Nights vibes came from this trailer, and not just because David Bowie's Life On Mars blasts through the whole thing. A new PTA movie is the film snob equivalent to a new MCU film opening, so expect this one to be positioned before the end of the year in even limited release to try and snag awards attention. When there is a Licorice Pizza release date, we will let you know.