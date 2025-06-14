Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Lilo & Stitch, Zachary Fleischer Camp

Lilo & Stitch Director Reveals What Would Bring Him Back for a Sequel

Dean Fleischer Camp, the director of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, has revealed his stance on a possible Disney sequel project.

Disney's live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch has proven to be more than just another nostalgic revival; it's become one of the studio's most talked-about recent releases. Following its theatrical release (with a major box office turnout), the film quickly gained traction with audiences, praised for its heartwarming blend of chaos and emotion, the endearing cast chemistry, and its status as a surprisingly faithful adaptation of the original animated classic. Now, with the film's strong reception fueling online buzz and streaming momentum, fans are naturally asking: could there be more stories to tell?

Director Dean Fleischer Camp seems open to the idea—but only if the story makes sense.

Could We Get a Lilo & Stitch Sequel from Director Dean Fleischer Camp?

In a recent interview with Variety, Fleischer Camp shared his thoughts on the possibility of continuing the Lilo & Stitch universe, acknowledging that while there's interest, he isn't eager to jump into a sequel just to capitalize on the film's popularity. "If it was the right idea. I wouldn't do it just because there's a new market demand for it," he said. "But I also really like the idea of doing an animated spin-off as an episodic or limited series."

His response hints at a desire to stay true to the heart of the original, an offbeat, emotional story about found family, while also exploring new creative avenues. And, rather than rushing toward a second film, Fleischer Camp's mention of a potential animated project opens up the possibility of expanding Lilo & Stitch in a way that preserves its quirky tone and animated origin.

The 2024 live-action adaptation starred newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, along with Chris Sanders returning to voice Stitch, the blue alien whose destructive instincts mask a deep need for connection. The remake leaned into the original's Hawaiian setting, culture, and themes of belonging, while also modernizing certain elements for a new generation of viewers.

On the other hand, Disney's recent live-action efforts have had mixed results both critically and commercially, but Lilo & Stitch seems to have struck the right balance; nostalgic yet fresh, heartfelt without being overly glossy. Whether it's through a sequel film, an animated series, or something in between, the message is clear: if Lilo & Stitch does return in any capacity, it'll be for the right reasons, not just because the numbers look good.

Would you be interested in a Lilo & Stitch sequel story?

