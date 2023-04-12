Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake Adds Billy Magnussen To Cast The upcoming live action Lilo & Stitch Disney remake has added BIlly Magnussen to its growing cast in a mystery role.

Lilo & Stitch is the latest film to be getting a live-action remake, and today Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die) joined the production. He joins Zach Galifianakis and newcomer Maia Kealoha. Dean Fleischer Camp is directing the film, fresh off the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. There is no word on who Galifianakis and Magnussen will be playing, but my money is on Jumba and Pleakley, the two aliens tasked with retrieving Stitch from Earth. Kealoha will be playing Lilo. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright handled the script for the film. Deadline had the casting news.

Lilo & Stitch: The Most Unlikely Of Live-Action Disney Films

"A tale of a young girl's close encounter with the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small ugly "dog," whom she names Stitch. Stitch would be the perfect pet if he weren't, in reality, a genetic experiment who has escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth. Through her love, faith, and unwavering belief in ohana, the Hawaiian concept of family, Lilo helps unlock Stitch's heart and gives him the ability to care for someone else." How closely the live-action Lilo & Stitch will adhere to the story of the animated film remains to be seen, but I would imagine it would be pretty close.

This also feels like nightmare fuel. While not exact, the various artist renderings of what a live-action Stitch might look like, something out of a nightmare. Lilo & Stitch is one of those great animated films from Disney that should probably stay animated, but we all know they will eventually make them all this way. More casting announcements to come, surely.