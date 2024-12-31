Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Live-Action Stitch Is Here To Ring In The New Year

A new poster for Lilo & Stitch has been released for the New Year. The live-action remake will be released on May 23, 2025.

Article Summary A new poster reveals Disney's live-action Stitch movie set for release on May 23, 2025.

Stitch has playfully crashed Disney campaigns, warming us up to his new live-action look.

Fans continue to wonder how this animated classic will translate to live-action.

Fans eagerly await this quirky tale of family and friendship hitting the big screen next year.

We have two Disney live-action remakes coming out in the first half of next year, and people are pretty unsure about both of them for very different reasons. For Lilo & Stitch, people are worried about how live-action Stitch will work on screen. We have gotten some images and footage since August, but it still feels like we're feeling it out. So far, Stitch has "crashed" two different Disney marketing campaigns, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, and if Disney isn't a bunch of cowards, they will lean into the shared universe even more. Give me Stitch crashing the MCU. We are getting ready to ring in a new year, for better or for worse, and Disney has shared a new poster with Stitch, welcoming us to the new year and the year that his movie is coming to the big screen. It also feels like Disney is trying to get us to slowly warm up to the concept of this character by drip-feeding us posters and footage so no one gets a jumpscare in May.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!