Elio: 4 New Images Show Off Some Pretty Crazy Looking Aliens

We have four high-quality images from Pixar's next original film, Elio, which show off some of the crazy aliens we'll meet in the Communiverse.

It sort of feels like Elio is flying under the radar right now. Disney is pretty focused on wrapping up marketing for Thunderbolts* The New Avengers and giving the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch one hell of a push, that the next original Pixar film is getting a bit lost. That would be bad no matter what, but Pixar announced last year that they are pivoting away from original stories to focus on established IP. So if Elio doesn't do well, that will reinforce that line of thinking even more than Inside Out 2 doing gangbusters already did. So while you're making your June movie plans, don't forget about this film, it looks pretty cute, and animation always deserves love because they are labors of love. Anyway, we got some new images shared on the Disney press site today, and they have some really good looks at the designs of the aliens we'll be meeting at the Communiverse.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio releases only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

