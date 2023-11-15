Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: blumhouse, blumhouse amazon, Chauncy, five nights at freddy's, Imaginary

Imaginary: Chanucy Is 2024's New Horror Icon From New Blumhouse Film

The trailer for Blumhouse 2024 horror film Imaginary will release online tomorrow, but today Lionsgate wants us to meet Chauncy.

Article Summary 'Imaginary' horror film debuts Chauncy in a new trailer tomorrow.

Exclusively shown in theaters, the trailer teases a childhood horror.

DeWanda Wise stars and produces, with Jeff Wadlow directing.

Chauncy, a childhood toy, turns sinister in this Blumhouse production.

Imaginary debuted a trailer exclusively in theaters with showings of Five Nights At Freddy's, to great success. That trailer will be online tomorrow, teased by Lionsgate today with the release of the first poster for the film, debuting Chanucy. Who is Chauncy, you ask? Well, find out below!

Imaginary Sounds Terrifying

Imaginary stars DeWanda Wise, who is also producing the film. Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley also star in the movie. It is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who will also produce alongside Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Wise. Wadlow also co-wrote the script with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Wadlow is no stranger to working with Blumhouse, having previously worked on Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island for the studio. Below, you can meet Chauncey in the motion poster released by Lionsgate and shared by our friends at Bloody Disgusting this afternoon.

Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Imaginary is the worst kind of horror; by that, I mean it will make me squirm in my seat. Taking something from our childhoods and turning it on its head and making it spooky will always freak me out, and who among us didn't have an imaginary friend growing up? I used to picture mine walking up my driveway when I was little, and it always freaked me out, as he was usually holding hands with Chucky to come and get me, even though he knew I was scared of that bastard doll…

