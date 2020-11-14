Lionsgate Releases a Poster for the Forever Delayed Chaos Walking

There are some movies that have had a hard time getting to the big screen, and Chaos Walking is absolutely one of those movies. It is based on a young adult novel, The Knife of Never Letting Go by Ness, which already puts a strike against it. People aren't so into the young adult dystopian thing anymore. Then there is the issue that, apparently, the first cut was not well received. The movie was shot in late 2017, but the reshoots didn't happen until April 2019. These weren't small reshoots either, as they reportedly added $15 million to the budget. It has an all-star cast, including Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, and more with Fede Alvarez behind the camera. We hadn't heard anything about this movie in quite some time, but apparently, the first poster leaked, or at least that's what the official Twitter account for the movie said.

no one escapes The Noise. no one escapes a leaked poster either apparently. #ChaosWalking pic.twitter.com/9xBERpDa32 — Chaos Walking (@ChaosWalking) November 13, 2020

At the moment, Chaos Walking has a January 22, 2021 release date, but, well, that's probably not going to happen. More and more studios are moving their releases to later in the year, and Lionsgate would be wise to move this one as well. They've dumped $100+ million into this thing; they might as well give it a fighting chance at the box office. Or perhaps they should sell it to Amazon, Netflix, or Hulu. These types of movies rarely have big box office draws now that everyone is kind of over the YA boom that after post-Twilight and The Hunger Games. Maybe this one would have a better chance of finding an audience on streaming where someone bored on a Friday night might look at the cast and go, "eh, why not." Movies with smaller budgets aren't going to be the ones to get people to risk going to a movie theater during a pandemic; it's going to be massive blockbusters with established fanbases or well directors returning to common ground. Chaos Walking is going to get lost and should probably get a VOD release or sell it to a streamer at this point.