Ratatouille Star Says He'd Return for a Sequel Under One Condition

Ratatouille star Patton Oswalt says he'd be open to returning for a sequel if the film's original writer and director have a story to tell.

Ratatouille debuted in 2007, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and becoming a Pixar classic.

Despite fan love, Pixar hasn't announced a sequel, and follow-up talks have remained quiet for years.

Oswalt trusts Brad Bird to deliver; if no great idea comes, Ratatouille remains a standalone favorite.

When Ratatouille first hit theaters back in 2007, few expected a cooking comedy about a Parisian rat to become one of Pixar's signature wins. However, it actually managed to make quite an impression on moviegoers. But maybe that's because (right from the start), the film's pitch was simple and weird in the best way. Remy, a young rat who dreams of haute cuisine, teams up with shy kitchen worker Linguini to prove that talent can come from anywhere. And as expected, plenty of quirky hijinks and sincere moments follow.

During its box office run, Ratatouille earned about $206 million in North America and more than $620 million worldwide, becoming a pretty strong run for an original story released in a crowded summer. Awards attention also came quickly. Ratatouille won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and picked up several additional nominations, including Original Screenplay and Score. Over time, the movie's reputation only grew. And even now, it still plays like a comfort watch for many, with the "anyone can cook" theme aging into something timeless.

Despite all that, sequel chatter has stayed surprisingly quiet. Pixar never rushed a follow-up, and the studio's slate moved in other directions without ever mentioning a desire to continue. Now, star Patton Oswalt, the voice of Remy, is explaining what it would take for him to return, and it basically all comes down to the filmmaker who made this all possible in the first place.

Patton Oswalt Would Return to Ratatouille if Brad Bird Has a Story in Mind

Oswalt tells Collider, "The world where that [Ratatouille sequel] exists is where [writer and director Brad Bird] thinks of a great idea, and until he does that, it's not gonna happen." The actor then goes on to clarify, "So I'm totally happy with no sequel unless he comes up with something amazing. And I trust in Brad."

That's a pretty clear bar. If the film's talented writer-director finds the right story, Oswalt is in. If not, the original stands on its own. Given how carefully Ratatouille balances heart, humor, and craft, that feels like a fair assessment too. Sometimes, if a story doesn't include a key figure who helped shape its success, a follow-up might not be worth the effort.

Do you think a Ratatouille sequel has potential?

