The Crow Trailer Will Drop Tomorrow, Here Is A Teaser For It

The full trailer for The Crow will be released tomorrow, and Lionsgate put out a short teaser earlier today to let us know.

Bill Skarsgård stars in the remake, directed by Rupert Sanders.

FKA Twigs and Danny Huston also feature in the upcoming film.

Initial photos sparked debate, but the teaser is set to win fans over.

The Crow trailer will be available online tomorrow. A short teaser was released by Lionsgate this afternoon, letting us know that our first glimpses of footage from the remake will be here then. Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston, the film is directed by Rupert Sanders and is slated to hit theaters on June 7th. When the first photos from the film were released a couple of weeks ago, most scoffed at them, but I think they sold me on this film; I like the look they gave Skarsgård, even if it is giving off Suicide Squad Joker vibes.

I Think People Will Embrace The Crow

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

I think people will embrace The Crow after the trailer tomorrow. These days, first impressions are everything, and I like to think most film fans can hold judgment until they at least see a trailer to get a feel for the tone and atmosphere of the project, not just a couple of out-of-context stills. I also still think Skarsgård was the perfect choice for the role. If you are going to remake the original, it has to be a completely different performance than the one Brandon Lee gave, and that is almost a guarantee with Bill. We shall see when the trailer drops tomorrow.

