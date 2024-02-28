Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, lionsgate, the crow

The Crow Remake Shares First Story Details, Pics Before June Release

The first story details and pics from The Crow remake have been revealed. Starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, it hits theaters June 7th.

Article Summary The Crow remake stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, releases June 7th.

New story details and first pics unveiled; a modern take on the original.

Rupert Sanders directs, aiming to craft a dark romance with a 90s vibe.

Battles The Watchers at the box office, directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan.

The Crow remake starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston is now set to release on June 7th, to the surprise of many. The production started and wrapped very quietly, and director Rupert Sanders spilled a bunch of new details in a new chat with Vanity Fair that dropped this morning. Lionsgate must really think they have something with the remake, as they have given it a prime release date going up against The Watchers from WB and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan. The first three images from the film were also released, which you can find below.

Can The Crow Fly Once Again?

Here is the official synopsis: Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Director Sanders says that he wanted to make a dark romance: "What drew me to this was the opportunity to make a dark romance, something that dealt with loss, grief, and the ethereal veil between life and death and reaching through that. Look, I grew up listening to Joy Division and the Cure, and this movie is a bit like a Cure song—the beauty of melancholy."

As for how his star came to his look for The Crow: "I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss, he becomes this thing that even he can't control. It's that famous line: 'Whoever fights monsters must be careful that they don't become one.' That look was me in the '90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep. I hope people who are 19 today look at him and go, 'That guy is us.'"

I wrote many times before production that I was not sure that we needed a remake of The Crow, and after seeing these images, my mind has been changed. I cannot wait to see what Skarsgård brings to the role, and I am ready for some grungy and grimy vengeance.

The Crow opens in theaters on June 7th.

