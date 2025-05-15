Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Americana, lionsgate, Sydney Sweeney

Americana: Trailer For Sydney Sweeney Western Released By Lionsgate

A new western is coming to theaters this August from Lionsgate, titled Americana, starring Sydney Sweeney and an impressive cast.

Article Summary Americana, a modern western starring Sydney Sweeney, premieres in theaters August 22 via Lionsgate.

Directed by Tony Tost in his feature debut, the film blends crime caper comedy with western drama.

The cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon.

Americana first debuted at SXSW 2023 and quickly became a must-see fall release for genre fans.

Americana is a new dramedy set to release in theaters on August 22 from Lionsgate. It stars Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon, and is directed by Tony Tost from a script he penned himself. This is his feature film debut. It premiered way back at SXSW 2023 and was picked up by Lionsgate back then. This is an attempt to tell a modern western story, and as a sucker for those, this has jumped high into my must-see list for the fall. BRON Studios and Saks Pictures Company produce the movie in association with Rhea Films and Hercules Film Fund / Creative Wealth Media. EPs are Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Alison-Jane Roney, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, and Jean-Luc de Fanti.

Americana Synopsis

A gallery of dynamic characters clash over the possession of a rare Native American artifact in this wildly entertaining modern-day western. After the artifact falls onto the black market, a shy waitress with big dreams (Sydney Sweeney) teams up with a lovelorn military veteran (Paul Walter Hauser) to gain possession of it, putting them in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal (Eric Dane) working on behalf of a Western antiquities dealer (Simon Rex). Bloodshed ensues when others join the battle, including the leader of an indigenous group (Zahn McClarnon) and a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past (Halsey).

Here is the official poster for Americana, as well as a gallery of images from the film.

The trailer goes a long way toward selling this one as a crime caper comedy rather than a drama. That kid is going to steal the movie; I can feel it. It's nice to see Eric Dane here. I have always been a fan, and for some reason, I feel like I haven't seen him in a film in about a decade. But let's not kid ourselves here. Sweeney is the main selling point and what most likely got the film off the shelf.

Lionsgate will release Americana into theaters on August 22.

