Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: film, NEON, osgood perkins, The Monkey

Longlegs Director Osgood Perkins Shares Details About The Monkey

The Monkey filmmaker Osgood Perkins describes the upcoming horror film as a brutal, cartoonish, and gory trust-fall with audiences.

Article Summary Osgood Perkins teases his new horror film, The Monkey, blending dark humor and gore in unique style.

Described as a "comedy about death," the film aims to captivate with cartoonish violence and emotion.

Perkins seeks inspiration from John Landis and Chuck Jones for an unpredictable cinematic experience.

The Monkey promises to break genre norms with creativity, hitting theaters February 21, 2025.

Celebrated filmmaker Osgood Perkins, known for his unique and haunting storytelling in films like The Blackcoat's Daughter and Longlegs, is officially set to challenge audiences once again with his upcoming project, The Monkey. During a recent interview with Empire (as reported by Screen Rant), Perkins gave fans a tantalizing glimpse into his new film, describing it as a "redemptive, soulful comedy about the fact that everybody dies in the world." Here's what we know so far.

Osgood Perkins is Making a Wacky, Cartoonish Horror Film

Perkins tells the outlet, "If John Landis and Chuck Jones had a baby, you'd have this. It's really sweet, sad, funny, shocking, gory, violent, ridiculous, cartoonish, poignant. I love it… Really unfortunate things happen to people, out of nowhere… I felt like there should be a Looney Tunes, Itchy & Scratchy, 'Is there really that much blood in a human being?' level… I'm doing a bit of a trust-fall into the audience's arms. I'm trusting that an audience wants to see a filmmaker that they like, doing what they want to do, as long as you're doing it well."

So clearly, this ambitious project aims to balance elements of dark humor and heartfelt moments while exploring the inevitable realities of life and death. Drawing inspiration from iconic filmmakers and animators, Perkins's next project sounds like it has the potential to be a film that's both unpredictable and engaging. As of now, Perkins' previous work has already showcased his ability to craft atmospheric and psychologically complex narratives, so one could also argue that it's fair to ask for a little trust.

Furthermore, in a cinematic landscape that often leans towards formulaic genre productions, Perkins' latest project could easily benefit from taking a quirky, original path. After witnessing the filmmaker's talents in the recent hit Longlegs, do you think these "cartoonish" elements of The Monkey could resonate with moviegoers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Neon's The Monkey arrives in theaters on February 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!