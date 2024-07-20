Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: alicia witt, film, horror, Longlegs, maika monroe, NEON, osgood perkins

Longlegs Director Shares His Take on the Film's Ending

Longlegs filmmaker Osgood Perkins reflects on the film's ending and shares why it might be the worst conclusion for its protagonist.

If you've witnessed the recent devilish horror flick titled Longlegs from NEON Pictures, you know it's intended to leave audiences unsettled. And for most, that has generally been the case due to its cultish nature and a looming sense of danger. Now, the filmmaker responsible for the Nicolas Cage genre flick is revealing his thoughts on the ending of Longlegs and why it's the epitome of horror for Maika Monroe's character, Lee Harper. So, needless to say, click elsewhere to avoid any spoiler talk!

Osgood Perkins on the Ending of Longlegs

While addressing the climactic interaction embedded within the conclusion of Longlegs, writer and director Osgood Perkins admits that it was arguably the worst possible outcome for the film's protagonist. Perkins reveals to Den of Geek, "I think the ending for her is about as bad as it could have turned out. Like shooting her mom in the head, that's about as bad a day as a person can have. So I think that ultimately, one could say that the entire movement of the movie—or the entire movement of all of Longlegs' crimes, starting from crime number one all the way to the Carter family—it's all about getting this poor girl to a place where she shoots her mom in the head." He later adds, "Like that's kind of the flourish, the Devil's 'Yep, I did that.'"

The film definitely succeeded at introducing a chilling curveball with the reveal regarding Harper's mother (Alicia Witt) and the Longlegs murder spree, but in all sincerity, there wasn't an outcome that wasn't going to leave Harper overwhelmingly traumatized anyway. That being said, what were your thoughts on the ending of Longlegs or the reveal regarding Harper's mother? Let us know in the comments below.

NEON's new popular horror flick, Longlegs, is in theaters now.

