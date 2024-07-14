Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: despicable me 4, Longlegs, Twisters, Weekend Box Office

Despicable Me 4, Longlegs Lead Strong Weekend Box Office

Despicable Me 4 won its second-straight Weekend Box Office but it was NEON's horror film Longlegs that raised some eyebrows.

Despicable Me 4 won a second straight weekend at the box office, with another $44.6 million, a drop of just -40%. That is markedly better than the previous three films in the franchise, which all saw -60% drops in week two. Its running total now is $211 million. Also of note: as of this week's grosses, the Despicable Me franchise has now grossed over $5 billion worldwide. A third Minions film was dated by Universal this week, so they are going nowhere anytime soon.

Despicable Me Wins, Longlegs Impresses

While Despicable Me rakes in the dollars, we may finally have our first big horror breakout of 2024. Longlegs, the serial killer film with Nicolas Cage, stunned with $22.6 million. NEON ran a perfect press campaign for this one, making it a must-see for horror fans. Time will tell how big it can get, as a C- CinemaScore shows that people are lukewarm at best on it. But for such a small budget, the studio has to be happy, as this is their biggest opening ever.

Third place goes to Inside Out 2, which is still going strong with another $20.7 million. Fourth place went to A Quiet Place: Day One with 11.8 million, and fifth place went to Apple's Fly Me To The Moon with $10 million. That was a good result for that one if you forget that they spent $100 million making it.

The weekend box office for July 12th:

Despicable Me 4- $44.6 million Longlegs- $22.6 million Inside Out 2- $@0.7 million A Quiet Place: Day One- $11.8 million Fly Me To The Moon-$10 million

Next week, it is all about Twisters. Many are bullish about the film, based on how beloved the original is and how big a star people think Glen Powell can be. I am calling it number one with $55 million, which is the upper end of tracking so far. I would not be surprised if it goes above that, as Universal has the film everywhere right now.

