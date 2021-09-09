Lord Of The Rings Middle Earth Collection Drops Next Month, & It Sucks

Lord of the Rings will get yet another massive Blu-ray box set next month; this one is dubbed the Middle Earth Collection. This will contain both the extended and theatrical LOTR and Hobbit trilogies, as well as a unique fold-out packaging to house the 31 discs included here. A special bonus disc will include the long Alamo Drafthouse cast reunions and the long-requested Cannes Festival presentation reel that was shown in 2001. A 64-page booklet is also included, featuring all sorts of stuff about the production of the two trilogies. Before you go getting rid of your previous sets, though, the legacy features are NOT included. I guess they are saving that for the 62 disc version coming in a couple of years, inevitably. You can see an announcement video for the Lord of the Rings set below.

Just Put Out The Definitive Lord of the Rings Set And Be Done With It

I mean, I cannot believe that they are going to release these films without the damn appendices yet again. The behind the scenes material located on those original extended cuts of LOTR are some of the most important and fascinating movie-making documentaries ever released to the public. For some reason, they refuse to release them again. Those DVDs are long out of print, and to call this release an "Ultimate Collection" is a slap in the face to collectors, fans, and movie buyers. Shame on you, WB. Here is what is for sure included on that one bonus disc.

Cannes Film Festival Presentation Reel: 0:26:50

The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion: The Fellowship of the Ring: 0:39:37

The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion: The Two Towers: 0:29:48

The Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion: The Return of the King: 0:32:23

That's it. What a crock. I, for one, will NOT buy this; I am happy for now with my 4K sets from a couple of years ago and will not give them a dime of my money until we get the ACTUAL DEFINITIVE set of these films that they deserve. If you must have this for some reason, it will be released on October 26th for $240.