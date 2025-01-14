Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Love Hurts

Love Hurts: Ke Huy Quan Is Absolutely Delightful In A BTS Featurette

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Love Hurts, which spotlights Ke Huy Quan and how this role came to be.

Article Summary Universal debuts a behind-the-scenes featurette for Love Hurts, highlighting Ke Huy Quan's charismatic performance.

Ke Huy Quan shines as a realtor with secrets, expressing surprise at receiving the script for this action-packed film.

Love Hurts, produced by 87North, promises thrilling action and comedy, featuring Quan doing his own stunts.

Directed by JoJo Eusebio, Love Hurts arrives in theaters on February 7, 2025, with an impressive and diverse cast.

Ke Huy Quan deserves literally everything good that is coming to him. It's been so good watching his career revival following the massive and well-deserved success of Everywhere Everything All At Once. He's a complete badass with excellent comedic timing so Love Hurts is actually kind of perfect for him. Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film featuring Quan and how this role came to be. He talks about how, when he got the script, he thought they had sent it to the wrong person and how his background in Hong Kong means he's going to be doing all of his own stunts. This movie looks cute, and Quan is basically like human sunshine. Plus, the involvement of 87North means it's probably going to be a fun watch if nothing else. We also got a new poster for the film as well.

Love Hurts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

No matter how hard you try, you can't break up with your past.

This Valentine's Day, Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Loki) rockets into his first major leading man role as an unlikely hero, a seemingly mild-mannered realtor with a dark secret that he is desperate to leave behind. Spoiler alert: He won't.

From 87North—producers of the groundbreaking action films Nobody, Violent Night, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and The Fall Guy—comes a visceral, high-octane story of wrath and revenge.

Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where 'For Sale' signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose; West Side Story, Argylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She's not happy.

Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider, Warcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.

The film features a killer soundtrack and impressive and diverse cast that includes former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion Marshawn "Beastmode" Lynch (Bottoms, 80 for Brady), Mustafa Shakir (Emancipation, Luke Cage), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love., Lucy), Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level, Yes Man), André Eriksen (Violent Night, The Trip) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Perry Mason).

Produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, Love Hurts is written by Matthew Murray (Sheltered, CloudStreet: Soaring the American West) & Josh Stoddard (Warrior, Kaleidoscope) and Luke Passmore (Archenemy, Slaughterhouse Rulez). Guy Danella (Violent Night) is also producing. The executive producer is Ben Ormand.

Making his feature film directing debut on Love Hurts is acclaimed veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator JoJo Eusebio, whose credits include some of the greatest action films of the past decade including Black Panther, The Avengers, the John Wick films, The Matrix Resurrections, Violent Night, The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. Eusebio also served as the second-unit director on Deadpool 2, Violent Night and Birds of Prey. Love Hurts will be released in theaters on February 7, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!