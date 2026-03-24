Posted in: Legendary, Movies, Netflix | Tagged: gundam, live-action gundam film

Live-Action Gundam Film: Michael Mando Reportedly Joins The Cast

The live-action Gundam movie from Legendary and Netflix has added a new cast member: Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Michael Mando.

Article Summary Michael Mando joins Legendary and Netflix's live-action Gundam movie alongside Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo.

The Gundam adaptation is directed by Sweet Tooth's Jim Mickle, with production set to begin next month.

Netflix picked up the Gundam film after distribution delays, with Bandai Namco Filmworks co-financing the project.

The film's success will hinge on how Gundam's iconic mecha suits are brought to life for live-action audiences.

The live-action Gundam movie has gained another cast member. This movie seemed to have a hiccup with distribution, but now that it has a home at Netflix, things seem to have settled. According to Deadline, Michael Mando will join Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo, and Jason Clarke. Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle is directing and writing, but we don't have many details yet. However, it does sound like production is supposed to start next month, so perhaps we'll get more information soon.

The Gundam franchise is massive, so whether they draw inspiration from a specific era or just use the concept to write an original story remains to be seen. Netflix has had mixed luck with live-action anime adaptations, so who knows how this will turn out. Mando will reprise his role as Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this summer.

A Live-Action Gundam Movie Was Going To Happen Eventually

In February 2025, it was confirmed that a live-action movie based on Mobile Suit Gundam was in the works. The franchise has been around since 1979 and was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. It helped solidify the genre of giant robots and its many rip-offs and homages. And much like most things initially created for animation, it always seemed like it wasn't made for live-action much in the same way Voltron wasn't seen as viable source material for a live-action adaptation. As detailed in a press release, Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary signed an agreement to co-finance a live-action Gundam movie, which will be given a worldwide theatrical release. In addition, a director and writer are attached to the project, Jim Mickle, the showrunner of Sweet Tooth on Netflix.

Over the course of 2025, we got updates, including that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo would be our leads. In 2026, we learned that the film would be moving to Netflix and that Jason Clarke had joined the cast. As with most things, the "make or break" element of a Gundam film will be the suits and how they look and function on screen. Your guess is as good as ours on how that will work out, but Voltron will likely make it to the big screen first, so maybe they can see what does or doesn't work there and learn from it. VFX has come a long way, and practical effects can be used for something like this the right way. Many fans will write this one off without seeing a single frame, but we'll have to see. It was always going to happen eventually.

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