Anaconda: 7 Character Posters From The New Remake Released

Sony Pictures has released seven new character posters for the upcoming remake of Anaconda, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025, landing among major holiday releases.

Anaconda's trailers have received mixed reactions, with genre confusion impacting buzz.

Box office forecasts predict a $30 million opening weekend for Anaconda during Christmas.

If there is a movie flying under the Christmas radar, it's the new remake of Anaconda. It might have something to do with the fact that the trailers are not exactly going over well with the public, and there appears to be some confusion about what genre this film is. It seems like it is trying to slide into the same little niche that the last two Jumanji films did around the holidays, but despite having a pile of talented people attached, no one seems to be talking about this one or being excited about it. It's been a minute since the box office predictions for the film came out, with the last numbers putting it at an opening weekend of $30 million.

However, if the reviews are terrible, that could play a significant role in the word of mouth heading into the last part of the year and into the early part of 2026. There isn't a ton of competition that weekend, but earlier in the month, Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to be out and about, along with any lingering impacts of Zootopia 2. IMP Awards shared seven character posters, and there really are a lot of talented and funny people in this film. Maybe Anaconda will surprise us; no one had any faith that the first Jumanji sequel was going to be any good, and we all saw how that turned out.

Anaconda: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic "classic" Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they're dying to make? It might just get them killed……

Anaconda, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. It will be released on December 25, 2025.

