Fangoria's 2021 Chainsaw Awards: Full Winner's List

Fangoria presented the 2021 Chainsaw Awards last night, and the entire ceremony is on YouTube right now. The ceremony honored the best in horror from 2020 and featured presenters including Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Keith David (The Thing), Gigi Saul Guerrero (director, Culture Shock), Issa Lopez (director, Tigers Are Not Afraid), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror), Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum, James Jude Courtney (Halloween), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) and drag artist and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season two winner Biqtch Puddin' as presenters. David Dastmalchian was the host. You can watch it below and check out the full winner's list as well.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aifXTIHWkyg&t=1s)

Fangoria 2021 Chainsaw Awards Winners

Best Wide Release – The Invisible Man

Best Limited Release – Color Out of Space

Best International Film – La Llorona

Best First Feature – Come to Daddy

Best Director – Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man)

Best Series – What We Do in the Shadows

Best Streaming Premiere Movie – Host

Best Screenplay – Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man)

Best Creature FX – Dan Martin (Color Out of Space)

Best Makeup FX – Dan Martin (Possessor)

Best Score – Jim Williams (Possessor)

Best Supporting Performance – Clancy Brown (The Mortuary Collection)

Best Lead Performance – Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Best Kill – The Invisible Man, The Dinner Scene

Achievement in Non-Fiction – "The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs"

This is always a fun event for us horror fans to watch every year since the major awards shows largely ignore horror anyway. Who cares though, we know where quality cinema can be found, and it is with the films and shows that make us jump in our seats and the hair stand up on our arms. I hope that the Chainsaw Awards never go away ever. Thank you, Fangoria.