Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: messiah

Dune: Messiah – Nakoa-Wolf Momoa And Ida Brooke Cast As Atreides Twins

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have reportedly been cast as twins Leto II and Ghanina Atreides, children of Paul and Chani, in Dune: Messiah.

Article Summary Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke join Dune: Messiah as Paul and Chani's twins, Leto II and Ghanima Atreides.

Returning stars include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, with Anya Taylor-Joy likely back.

Denis Villeneuve moved Dune: Messiah forward after Part Two's success; no official release date yet, but 2026 is likely.

Production is rumored to begin this summer, with casting buzz including Robert Pattinson possibly playing Scytale.

Things seem to be picking up speed with Dune: Messiah. The last we heard, it sounded like the film would start filming sometime soon, but we've heard very little about confirmed cast members. There are the big heavy hitters returning like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and we must assume Anya Taylor-Joy as well. Robert Pattinson is also supposedly joining the cast, but some other Atreides are running around out there. Paul and Chani give birth to twins named Leto II and Ghanima, who were born during the time jump that takes place between books one and two.

Leto II and Ghanima play massive roles in the future of the Dune world, should they decide to continue beyond this film, and now we know the two young actors who will be playing the twins in Dune: Messiah. According to Deadline, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have been cast as Leto II and Ghanina, respectively. Momoa is the son of Jason Momoa and Brooke was recently seen in Silo. Legendary didn't comment on the casting at this time.

Dune: Messiah Went From "Someday" To "Next Day" Overnight

When Dune: Part Two was released, director Denis Villeneuve was sending some mixed signals, if we're being honest. On the one hand, he wanted a very well-deserved break before tackling a possible third Dune film, which was completely understandable. These films are massive and were shot fairly close together, not to mention COVID-19 got in the way of post-production on the first film and pre-production on the second. Then he would turn around and say how the script for Dune: Messiah was almost done, or Hans Zimmer would say he was already writing music for the film despite it not actually being greenlit by anyone, and Villeneuve insisting he needed a break. It turns out that you can praise someone so much that they end up doing the opposite of what they said they would do. Dune: Messiah was officially confirmed to be in development in April 2024, but there is no confirmed release date, though it is speculated it is December 2026. In February 2025, Villeneuve confirmed the love the second film got did play a part in him deciding not to take a (still well-earned) break, saying he "was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

Despite having ample opportunity to do so, Warner Bros. did not address the Dune: Messiah shaped elephant in the room during its CinemaCon presentation earlier this month, which was a shame. Right now, there has been very little confirmed information about the film, so something tangible would have been nice, even if it was just confirmation that pre-production was being worked on and they had a production start date ready to go. They didn't, and now we're here to speculate until someone comes out and says something. Some things have been going around, like Jason Momoa revealing that he is returning and letting everyone know his opinion on spoilers for books older than most of the audience. We also heard that production was set to start this summer, perhaps in June, if the sources were to be believed. Casting reports have started getting floated around, including Robert Pattinson being eyed as Scytale.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!