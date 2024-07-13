Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, film, idiocracy, idiocracy 2, luke wilson

Luke Wilson Shares His Thoughts on a Potential Idiocracy Sequel

Luke Wilson recently shared that he consistently speaks to the director of Idiocracy about making a sequel to the 2006 sci-fi comedy film.

Eighteen years after its initial release, actor Luke Wilson has recently expressed interest in a sequel to his cult classic film Idiocracy, and we're already in agreement. Released in 2006, the satirical comedy (directed by Mike Judge and starring Wilson) hit theaters with minimal reach. Despite initially receiving limited theatrical release and promotion, the film eventually gained a strong following due to its clever commentary on society, politics, and consumer culture.

Luke Wilson Talks to Director Mike Judge About an Idiocracy Sequel

While discussing the film and its legacy with Esquire, Wilson publicly shared his desire to return for another entry into the sci-fi comedy world, noting, "I'm always trying to get Mike [Judge] to do another Idiocracy where me and Terry Cruz and Dax Shepard, who played Frito, where we come back from the future to the present day and see what happens."

In the original movie, Idiocracy is set in a dystopian future where society has devolved into a state of extreme ignorance and general stupidity. The story follows an average man, Joe Bauers (played by Wilson), who wakes up after being cryogenically frozen for 500 years to find himself as the most intelligent person in a world where idiocy reigns supreme. Over the past decade specifically, the film's humorous yet thought-provoking portrayal of a future society ruled by mindless entertainment and corporate greed struck a chord with viewers, which now feels eerily applicable to a few modern societal changes.

While no official plans for a sequel have been confirmed yet, Wilson's enthusiasm for returning to the world of Idiocracy serves as a reminder of the film's enduring impact and the timeless relevance of its unique satirical approach to a futuristic landscape. Now, as fans eagerly await further developments on an actual follow-up movie, the prospect of a sequel to Idiocracy represents a unique opportunity to continue the conversation sparked by the original film and delve deeper into the outlandish consequences of a world where intelligence is in short supply.

Would you watch an Idiocracy 2?

