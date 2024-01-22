Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Celeste O’Connor, dakota johnson, Isabela Merced, Madame Web, sj clarkson, Sydney Sweeney, Tahar Rahim

Madame Web: 2 BTS Images And 3 HQ Images Released

Sony Pictures has released two more behind-the-scenes images and three high-quality images from Madame Web.

Sony Pictures continues to make the weirdest decisions regarding the marketing of Madame Web. This is your reminder that the costumes leaked in weird, highly photoshopped images on the side of a juice bottle. Those images have been floating around the internet for days, and Sony still has not countered that by releasing its own image of the suits looking halfway decent. The studio just announced that they won't be making an appearance at CinemaCon this year, so we won't be learning anything there about what Sony/Marvel films will be coming after Venom 3 later this year, but Madame Web continues to be such a bizarre entry that you're left wondering if this is real life. Yet here we are, with two more behind-the-scenes images and three more high-quality images, and not one single one shows us anything aside from the characters in normal streetwear not doing much.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

