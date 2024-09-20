Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Don't Move, sam rami

Don't Move: Slowly Lose Your Ability To Move In The Official Trailer

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new horror thriller Don't Move, which Sam Rami produced. The film will stream on Netflix on October 25th.

Netflix has been sharing all sorts of fun stuff this week with Geeked Week, and Thursday was the big presentation. While TV got most of the spotlight, we also got some new film news. They continue to personally attack me by giving me no information on the sequel to The Old Guard. However, if someone is looking for a horror movie streaming next month with a pretty small cast, single location, and basic concept, then Netflix might have something for you. Don't Move dropped its first trailer during the Thursday presentation, and we got more information about the film from the cast and crew on TUDUM. This film is looking to tell a story in real-time, more or less, and it clocks in at about 85 minutes. Co-director Brian Netto explained it to the writers that way: "The challenge we said to them was, 'We would love for it to be real-time.' We love films that do that."

The cast expressed feelings about that real-time element as well. Finn Wittock is our villain and explained, "You feel like you are literally along for this ride moment by moment. That's something I hadn't really seen before in a movie, especially something like this with this sort of level of darkness." Star Kelsey Asbille, whose character is really going through the wringer in this, explained that the film is a "propulsive, stripped-down thriller that manages to feel very personal at times." She said, "That's what resonated with me, fighting desperately to overcome something that has left you feeling paralyzed."

The trailer for Don't Move does an excellent job of explaining precisely what challenges our protagonist will face while teasing how these challenges might impact her. It's highly effective editing on the part of the trailer that really makes you feel that everything is continuing to get worse and worse. There is no winning for this girl, and that was what they wanted. Co-director Adam Schindler described it as charging "the writers with painting themselves into a corner. Every sequence, we're like, 'OK, how do we make it tougher on her? How do you paint yourself into a corner? And then how do you get yourself out of that?'"

If there is one thing people have come around to in the last couple of years, even more so in horror, it is that there isn't always a happy ending. The summary describes our protagonist as "a grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest." A common theme in horror and thrillers like this is someone beginning the film with no will to live and ultimately finding it through the events of the film. That is the perfect setup for that throughline, and while it is a bit cliche, execution is what matters here. Don't Move has Sami Rami producing, so the execution element might work out.

Don't Move: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone, Fargo), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story: Hotel, The Big Short), Moray Treadwell (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Downton Abbey), and Daniel Francis (Bridgerton, Small Axe). It will stream to Netflix on October 25th. A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down. Don't Move , directed byandstars(Yellowstone, Fargo),(American Horror Story: Hotel, The Big Short),(The Witcher: Blood Origin, Downton Abbey), and(Bridgerton, Small Axe). It will stream to Netflix on October 25th.

