Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Madame Web

Madame Web Featurette Spotlights Cassandra's Powers

The utterly bizarre marketing for Madame Web continues with a new featurette that spotlights Cassandra's powers.

Article Summary Sony releases a mysterious new Madame Web featurette, spotlighting Cassandra's powers.

The marketing approach is unusual, with Sony's restraint dubbed as atypical and odd.

Footage in the featurette repeats what fans have previously seen, arousing marketing questions.

Critique suggests marketing missteps could hinder Madame Web's chance to impress audiences.

The very weird marketing push for Madame Web has continued, and we will keep calling it weird because it is weird. Sony is infamous for releasing half of the movie via TV spots and clips in the two weeks leading up to the release of one of its movies, to the point that you need to stop watching material around the second official trailer if you want to avoid spoilers. That would have been the right move for a film like this when you have a character no one has heard of. Instead, Sony is being remarkably restrained with this film when they should be releasing as much as possible to convince people that it is worth giving a chance. We got another featurette today that focuses on Cassandra's powers, and we get another mention of Ezekiel's motivation. Still, it continues to be all of the same footage we've seen before. We already know they only took one set of promo pictures for this film. Did they only give the marketing team one reel of footage to try and push this film as well? Talk about being set up for failure.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!