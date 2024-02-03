Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Madame Web

Madame Web: 5 More Basic International Character Posters

The pattern of low-effort character posters for Madame Web has crossed into the international market as five more are released.

It seems that the international audience isn't coming out any better than the domestic audience regarding Madame Web character posters. We're starting to think they took precisely one set of promotional images for this film and then called it a day because all the posters have been the same image with different photoshopped backgrounds. Some have been a little better than others, but none of them have been particularly good. We have five more from IMP Awards; this time, they are zoomed out a bit more, but we still have the red web backgrounds and not much else. The early box office numbers for Madame Web look pretty abysmal, with Deadline reporting that the film is only scheduled to bring in around $25-$30 million in its opening six days, but if the reviews are really bad, those numbers could drop even further. This entire film seems like it will be an exercise in "what was everyone involved thinking?" by the time the dust clears.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It will be released on February 14, 2024.

