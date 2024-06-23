Posted in: Horror, Movies, NEON | Tagged: film, horror, It Follows, maika monroe, they follow

Maika Monroe Calls They Follow the "Craziest Thing Ever"

It Follows star Maika Monroe teases her return to the horror universe with They Follow, calling the script "the craziest thing ever."

Article Summary Maika Monroe teases an impressive script for 'They Follow'.

The sequel to indie hit 'It Follows' promises to be darker and bigger.

Neon set to produce and distribute the anticipated horror follow-up.

Fans can expect a transformed and unexpected journey for Monroe's Jay.

Just last year, it was officially confirmed that there would be a sequel to the popular indie horror film It Follows, titled They Follow. After generating an undoubtedly eerie atmosphere with its lingering shots or a phenomenal performance from Maika Monroe, we're fully convinced that this sequel has the potential to really impress. So, what should we expect from the upcoming film? Here's what Monroe is teasing about her return to the It Follows universe.

Maika Monroe Was Extremely Impressed by the Script for They Follow

During an interview with Collider, star Monroe addressed the first film's success, which ultimately led to the highly anticipated sequel, noting, "The whole movie transformed at that point. It was changing the game in the genre, and he wouldn't ever make a sequel if he didn't think it was going to top it. He's very specific, turns down so many… He just knows what he wants to do and what he wants to make. I mean, at first, I'm like, 'Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?' And I read it, and it's just so fucking good. It's so good. I'm so excited. I think where you'll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what's expected, but it's so cool. It's just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker and more fucked up. Reading it was the craziest thing ever."

The first film was produced by Northern Lights Films, Animal Kingdom, and Two Flints, and RADiUS-TWC handled its theatrical distribution. The next installment of the horror franchise will be released by Neon, who will also produce and distribute the upcoming horror sequel starring Monroe, which is expected to begin production sometime this year.

