Maika: The Girl From Another Galaxy On Digital September 6th

Maika: The Girl From Another Galaxy, a sci-fi adventure film from Well Go USA Entertainment, will be available to watch digitally on September 6. Written and directed by Sundance Film Festival alumnus Ham Tran (Journey from the Fall, 2006 Sundance Film Festival), Maika is inspired by the 1978 children's TV show from Czechoslovakia of the same name. Maika will debut on digital on September 6 with an all-new English dub.

"After losing his mother to illness and his best friend to an unexpected move, a young boy discovers a crashed spaceship and makes a new friend with awesome powers (although she does need a little help with her earthly social skills). Together, they embark on a zany, fun-filled adventure while taking on the bad guys and helping Maika find her way home."

"'Maika' is really a special film, and one that successfully maintains its heartfelt and hilarious core without being afraid to tackle hard topics in a way that kids can understand and identify with, all while helping adults remember both the magic and the frustrations of childhood," said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA. "This is a story that simultaneously celebrates its roots and transcends interpersonal differences—be they in age, cultural background, or nationality—to speak to audiences on a very universal human level, which we could all use a little more of right now."

Maika is in Vietnamese with English subtitles (English dub available in some theaters) and is rated PG for violence, rude humor, thematic elements, language, and brief smoking. With gorgeous scenery, a fast-paced narrative, and charismatic performances, this Vietnamese sci-fi film for kids is a fun-filled adventure that touches on universal themes of friendship, family, and compassion.