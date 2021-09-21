Malignant Producer Hints at Another Upcoming Project with Wan

James Wan and Ingrid Bisu have really come together as a (married) creative pair in the world of horror, and their newest project, Malignant, was one of the most bonkers genre-bending titles in recent years. We've seen the pair collaborate in the past on The Nun and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, but it's been said that Malignant was an idea that started with one of Bisu's fascinations (that we'll avoid mentioning), so the notion of more collaborations feels inevitable.

Having introduced the world to an original concept as one of Wan's wackiest, most mind-boggling directorial credits to date, it's been quite a fun reflective moment for the creative dream-team duo, so there isn't necessarily a lot of thought about what's next… sort of. In a new interview published at Collider, Bisu reflected on celebrating the success of Malignant but also teasing about another project that could potentially be in the works.

The Malignant producer explains, "Right now, most of our conversations are about Malignant and sharing the crazy things that people write to us because we are getting so much love. I got only three messages from people that hated it. I'm like, 'Wow, this is very little compared to the amount of love that I'm getting.' It's a lot about, 'Have you seen this? Oh, my God, did you see this meme?' We're getting memes, which I love, as long as they don't put a spoiler in it. I'm very worried about spoiling it. People are very excited to talk about it. That's pretty much our primary conversation right now. And then, we may or may not have something else in the pipe. We had a lot of time during the pandemic in 2020 when we were locked down at home, and we followed all of the rules. All we had to do was just come up with things, and there is a process that has perhaps started, with a whole original idea."

Malignant is currently in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max, earning over $24 million at the box office and an impressive 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you haven't committed yet – it's definitely worth considering for a multitude of outlandish reasons.

If there were to be another unpredictable Wan film in development – what style are you hoping to see the horror mastermind take on next?