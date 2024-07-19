Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Composer Reacts to the Upcoming Film

The composer behind Paramount Pictures live action Sonic the Hedgehog films reveals his thoughts on Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Article Summary Junkie XL shares upbeat reaction to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after first viewing.

Composer reconnects with director Jeff Fowler for the third Sonic installment.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces Shadow and retains the core star-studded cast.

Mark your calendars: Sonic races back to theaters on December 20, 2024.

Since its 2020 release, the live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog (based on the popular Sega video game franchise) has become a massive hit with audiences, resulting in a popular sequel and the recent Knuckles spin-off series for Paramount+. And by the end of the year, fans of the Sonic universe will also gain a highly anticipated addition to the ongoing property through the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will introduce fan-favorite character Shadow after making a brief cameo in the second film.

Now, the infamous composer behind each of the Sonic the Hedgehog films reveals his reaction to the next chapter after witnessing the movie's current cut.

Longtime Sonic the Hedgehog Composer Shares His Thoughts on the New Installment

During an interview with Collider, composer Tom Holkenborg (better known as Junkie XL) shared his thoughts on the upcoming third Sonic the Hedgehog film by telling the site, "Actually, I saw the film for the very first time yesterday. I know what the film is all about. I've been in contact with the director, [Jeff Fowler], which I've also known for a really long time. He used to work with Tim Miller at Blur Studios. With Tim and Jeff, at the time, I did Deadpool, and after that Terminator: Dark Fate, and then after that, it was the first Sonic and then the second Sonic, and now it's the third. It's just such an exciting movie. It's just really interesting."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is directed by Fowler and has a screenplay by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The upcoming film also stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey, who will each reprise their respective roles from the previous installments. Keanu Reeves and Krysten Ritter will join the cast in new roles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

