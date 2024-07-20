Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, nicole kidman, Practical Magic, practical magic 2, sandra bullock

Practical Magic Sequel Producer Discusses Timeline Details

A producer attached to the upcoming film Practical Magic 2 shares details about the film's timeline and embracing source material.

Article Summary Practical Magic sequel confirmed, tapping into Hoffman's next book.

Denise Di Novi to produce, stressing faithfulness to the original.

Stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will reprise their roles.

Plot to follow The Book of Magic's multi-generational witchy tale.

It was recently confirmed that the cult classic Practical Magic would be receiving a sequel to the witchy 1998 film. Considering that the film pulled inspiration from a book of the same name, many fans wondered what a follow-up story might look like—which apparently is still poised to tap into ideas introduced in the follow-up book by the same author.

Practical Magic 2 Producer on Source Material

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Practical Magic 2 producer Denise Di Novi divulged details about the plot, source material, and timeline, telling the publication, "I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We're going to be very faithful. We're cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel. We're going to draw from Alice Hoffman's books, as the first movie did, and we're going to be true to the chronology of how many years later it is." She then goes on to further clarify, "It's going to be in 2025, but I'm not exactly sure when."

This essentially confirms that the plot of the next Practical Magic film will incorporate elements of Hoffman's follow-up story, The Book of Magic. This story will also include the return of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, who both starred in the 1998 cult classic Gillian and Sally Owens. However, we'll have to wait and see how this eventually manifests in live-action form. But at least we have something to work with in the meantime!

The official plot summary for The Book of Magic: A frantic attempt to save a young man's life spurs three generations of the Owens women and one long-lost brother to use their unusual gifts to break the curse as they travel from Paris to London to the English countryside where their ancestor Maria Owens first practiced the Unnamed Art. The younger generation discovers secrets that have been hidden from them in matters of both magic and love by Sally, their fiercely protective mother. As Kylie Owens uncovers the truth about who she is and what her own dark powers are, her aunt Franny comes to understand that she is ready to sacrifice everything for her family, and Sally Owens realizes that she is willing to give up everything for love.

Are you excited about the return of Practical Magic?

