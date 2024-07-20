Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, charlize theron, film, furiosa: a mad max saga, mad max

Charlize Theron Offers Her Thoughts on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron offers her stamp of approval for George Miller's new franchise entry, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Upon release, the 2024 film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga received critical acclaim for its action-packed character story, although unfortunately, the film also struggled to resonate with moviegoers at the box office. Still, for anyone who watched Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it's pretty apparent that the project was a labor of love from everyone involved. Even the iconic star who initially brought Furiosa to life offered the fresh Mad Max film her stamp of approval, so you just know that this one deserves its moment. Here's what she had to say about the Furiosa-focused prequel film from George Miller.

Charlize Theron Says Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a "Beautiful" Film

When Charlize Theron was recently asked about her thoughts on the new film surrounding Furiosa's origin, the former Mad Max star divulged that she was extremely impressed by the fresh entry of the post-apocalyptic action franchise. Theron admits to The Hollywood Reporter, "[Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga] is amazing, it's a beautiful film… [Anya Taylor-Joy and I have] really been trying to connect." She adds, "It's been one of those — we can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don't have time to really talk to each other, so we're constantly like, 'Oh my god, OK, let's get together!' And then life takes over. But it will happen when it's right."

At this point, who knows if we'll ever see the character return for future Mad Max tales? However, given the character's reception in both stories — there's at least a slight chance that we could see (or hear about) more Furiosa when the franchise inevitably returns. All things considered, would you like to see Theron or Taylor-Joy return to play Furiosa for more chaotic action, or should we leave this one as-is?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is available to purchase or rent across all major VOD platforms.

