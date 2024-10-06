Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Heretic

Marketing Heretic In The SLC Airport On Conference Weekend Is Great

A24 decided that the weekend of General Conference for the LDS church was the perfect time to promote Heretic in the Salt Lake City airport.

Article Summary A24 markets Heretic in Salt Lake City airport during LDS General Conference weekend.

Posters feature questions about two missionaries, enhancing humor amid conference chaos.

QR codes on posters link to TikTok for film preview, intriguing potential viewers.

Early reviews from TIFF and Fantastic Fest suggest Heretic might be A24's next horror hit.

Heretic is the latest in a long line of religious horror movies, but it's been a hot minute since the LDS Church was the center of attention. As someone currently based in Salt Lake City and who went to grade school in Utah, the state's relationship with the church can be hard to explain to people who aren't from here. Social media and people leaving the church speaking openly about everything they went through have helped open the eyes of people outside of the state to understand more about what is going on out here. However, there are some things you just have to see to believe, like General Conference weekend. The church describes it as "the worldwide gathering of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Twice a year, during the first weekend of April and the first weekend of October, Church leaders from around the world share messages, or sermons, focused on Jesus Christ and His gospel." So, for those of us living in the city, it means you aren't getting anywhere near downtown, and traffic will be horrendous. It also means the airport is going to be crazy because people are going to be flying in for the event.

So, earlier this weekend, word started coming that A24 was promoting Heretic at the Salt Lake International Airport with banners asking what happened to the two missionaries in the film. That would be funny on a regular day, but doing it on conference weekend made it five times as funny, at least to this person who has to live here. Bleeding Cool writer Gavin Sheehan went through the airport on Sunday, snapped some images of the posters, and confirmed that these were the only ones he saw.

We blew up the QR code, which took us to the official TikTok account for the movie. This gives you a nice little preview of these two missionaries making their way to the wrong house. The early reviews coming out of TIFF and Fantastic Fest for Heretic are very positive, so this might be another horror winner that A24 has managed to scoop up for distribution.

Heretic: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Heretic, written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. It will be released in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!