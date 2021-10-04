Marvel Has Released a New TV Spot for Eternals With Some New Footage

We're now a little under a month away from the next Marvel movie coming out and unlike in previous years, there isn't exactly a ton of time for each movie to have its own months-long marketing campaign. Maybe that's a good thing since you don't really need that much hype, but it also means that we're going to be getting a lot of promo for this movie in a very short amount of time. Marvel kicked that off yesterday for Eternals with a new TV spot that shows off some new footage that we haven't seen before. Marvel likes to release a lot of TV spots for their movies so we should expect a small pile of these within the next four months.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.