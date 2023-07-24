Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: america ferrera, barbie, film, greta gerwig, margot robbie

Barbie Star Talks Working With "Incredible" Director Greta Gerwig

America Ferrera is opening up about why director Greta Gerwig was the perfect choice for the popular cinematic adaptation.

There's currently nothing but love for the unshakable mainstream Barbie era, with more than $300 million earned at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend alone. And as of now, the film likely has plenty of energy required in order to keep this momentum for weeks to come. So with Margot Robbie's Barbie currently impressing the masses, one of the film's stars is opening up about what it was like to work alongside the beloved Barbie director.

The Director of Barbie Entered the Project with a Specific Vision

While speaking to Collider, actor America Ferrera was asked about working with director Great Gerwig and what separates her from other filmmakers, leading Ferrera to explain, "Greta's just incredible, and I think the amazing talent that came to this film came for Greta, for her vision, for how wonderful she is to work with. I think that the quality that is shared with the directors that I've had the best time with and have produced my best work is trust. Me trusting them and them trusting me, and I think Greta put together an incredible team of artists in every department and she had a very strong vision, but she also knew to then trust the people she chose to come to the party and give us the freedom to do our best work inside of the world that she made."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ferrera discussed her pure excitement to join such an ambitious adaption of a global icon, telling the publication, "That's not something I ever imagined or thought possible for myself. Mainly because I wasn't a Barbie girl, I didn't grow up playing with Barbies. It didn't resonate with me. The fact that there's a Barbie movie and that the story has shifted and expanded to include more of us to be able to be seen in that iconic and very culturally dominant brand, that's very unexpected and not something that I ever thought I would say that I was a part of."

Barbie is currently dominating in theaters if you're ready to embrace the full Barbie experience!

