Fantastic Four Cast Announced By Marvel Studios For Valentine's Day

The Fantastic Four cast has been announced in a suprise drop for fans by Marvel Studios for Valentine's Day. Meet Marvel's First Family!

Article Summary Marvel Studios shocks fans with a Valentine's Day Fantastic Four cast reveal.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn set to star.

Speculations end as Marvel's First Family hits theaters July 25, 2025.

After a Fox era, Marvel's priority shifts to perfecting Doctor Doom's casting.

Fantastic Four has a cast. The four have been announced by Marvel Studios in a surprise drop for Valentine's Day for fans. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will play Marvel's first family, ending speculation that has been going on for years. The release date for the film will be July 25th, 2025. Pascal and Kirby have long been rumored for the roles, and Quinn was a name bandied about for a while after the success of Stranger Things Season 4. Moss-Bachrach has a history with Marvel, having been on The Punisher television show for Netflix, and now being a part of the great ensemble of the show The Bear for FX.

Fantastic Four Has Me Feeling Some Kind Of Way

There have been three other feature films of the Fantastic Four, not counting the Roger Corman one. All three were released by Fox, and while the first two had their fans, the third one was so badly received that many thought the only way the family could be saved on the big screen was if Marvel Studios ever got their hands back on the property. That happened when Disney purchased Fox, and ever since, speculation has been running crazy about when we might see them in the MCU. Luckily, like the X-Men, they have taken their time and want to get it absolutely right. We got a tease in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness a few films ago when a version of Reed was played by John Krasinski, but this is the cast we have now. And a great cast it is. Now, the most important thing is nailing the casting of Doctor Doom. Essentially, he should be the new Loki in the MCU, and if they don't nail that, it was all for nothing.

Fantastic Four is in theaters on July 25th, 2025.

