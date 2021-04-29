Masters Of The Universe Loses He-Man, Noah Centineo Out

Well, we have been speculating for a long time about this, and it has come to pass. Noah Centineo has exited the role of He-Man in the forever in development Masters of the Universe film. His dance card slowly filled up to the point where it became apparent that development on the film had to have stalled. He will play Atom Smasher in Black Adam opposite Dwayne Johnson, as well as star in a Netflix film about the Gamestop stock situation from earlier in 2021, and as a CIA lawyer in another Netflix project. Now, the search begins for another star to take up the Power Sword. Collider was first to report the news.

Masters Of The Universe Can Move On Now…And Maybe Get Made

Masters of the Universe is experiencing a huge renaissance right now, in every area, you can think of. Two new animated shows will debut this year, Mattel has multiple MOTU lines of toys running successfully at stores, books are coming out. The only area where there is an issue is He-Man's big return to screens. Now that Centineo is out, the studio can move on and recast and hopefully get this thing off the ground now.

It was even rumored that Sony at one point was washing their hands of it all and selling it to Netflix, who is running the animated shows when they start. Nothing is known right now though. It is a bummer, that is for sure. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true to the story and look He-Man film, and for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its own way.