Masters of the Universe Star on Production and Preparation

One of the stars of Masters of the Universe offers an update on the film's current status and when he began preparing for his role.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe live-action film begins production next month, starring Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Jóhannesson, preparing since November, reveals the team loves the fun script and is eager to start filming.

The film features a star-studded cast including Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, and Jared Leto.

Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

In just a little over a year, we'll be getting to see another live-action adaptation of a classic story as He-Man returns in the star-studded Masters of the Universe! Which is apparently gearing up to go into production next month.

While speaking to Deadline about the status of the highly anticipated action film, Masters of the Universe star Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson suggested that production is about to commence. He explains the outlet (at the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World), "We started prepping in November last year; filming starts, I think, in about a week or so… a couple of weeks." The actor then continues, "Up until now, it's been a lot of weightlifting and rehearsing, but we're about to get into it, and we've got a really fun script that everyone in the cast loves. We can't wait to get on set and perform it. That will be great."

What We Currently Know About Masters of the Universe: Plot, Cast, and Release Date

In this adaptation, the story is still centered around ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crash-lands on Earth, separating him from his Power Sword. Two decades later, he takes his sword back and takes on the mantle of He-Man as he battles for his home planet, Eternia, against the evil forces of Skeletor. The upcoming Masters of the Universe film stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight, with its screenplay penned by Chris Butler. It is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and DeVon Franklin as a joint production from Mattel Films, Escape Artists, and Franklin Entertainment.

The film will be released theatrically by Amazon MGM Studios on June 5, 2026.

