The Matrix Co-Director Lilly Wachowski Says Film is Trans Allegory

Lilly Wachowski, who co-directed three of the four Matrix films, revealed in a Netflix documentary Disclosure what she and her sister Lana Wachowski originally intended when their science-fiction franchise came out. Lily described The Matrix on top of her existing filmography as "being out and trans forces people to look back on my work and apply a trans narrative to it." The director revealed many in the trans community now see the film as an allegory for their own experience.

"I'm glad that it has gotten out," Lilly said. "That was the original intention, but the corporate world wasn't ready for it. When you make movies, and it's this public art form, I think [with] any kind of art that you put out into the universe there's a letting-go process because it's entering into public dialogue. I like that, that there's an evolution process that we as human beings engage in art in a non-linear way, that we can always talk about something in new ways and in new light." Lilly emphasized the narrative of The Matrix at the time came from a closeted point of view since the two didn't transition until completion of the original Matrix trilogy. The original idea for Switch (Belinda McClory) in the 1999 film was she assumed a male form while in the Matrix and retained her original form in the real world. The Matrix starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. The trilogy grossed a combined $1.6 billion worldwide at the box office.

Lana is in the middle of directing the untitled fourth Matrix for Warner Bros with Reeves and Moss reprising their roles as Neo/Thomas Anderson and Trinity despite the fate of their characters by the conclusion of the original trilogy. Joining Lana in writing are Aleksandar Hemon, and David Mitchell. Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson reprise her roles as Niobe and Merovignian, respectively, from the trilogy. The film also stars Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix 4 is slated to come to theaters on April 1, 2022.