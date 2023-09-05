Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: cameron diaz, charlie's angels, charlie's angels 3, drew barrymore, film, lucy liu, mcg, sony pictures

McG Expresses Interest in Making a Charlie's Angels 3

McG, the director of Charlie's Angels, is sharing his thoughts on a third installment and what would be required for it to move forward.

The 2000 film Charlie's Angels, starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz, is quite seriously a legendary watch. There's excellent comedic timing, outrageous action, solid performances, great chemistry, and a strong director known as McG. So, after getting a fun sequel and setting a very high standard for the franchise, it's no surprise that fans still want more. Here's what it'll take for that to happen…

McG on the Prospect of a Charlie's Angels 3

During a new interview with Variety, the director explains, "It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers, who I adore. I was very happy to see Elizabeth Banks take the helm and do what she did, which was fun. There always seems to be chatter about that. I'm very happy to discuss it with Drew and, Cameron, and Lucy, but at the same time, I'm very happy to pass the torch. I mean, I love the Tim Burton Batman movies; I love the new Batman movies. It's just sort of like there can be a keeper of the flame, and you can pass the torch."

McG then continues to keep hope alive by adding, "Who knows? Maybe we've got one left in us that tells a very compelling story if the opportunity presents itself," he continues, "I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions, and Drew stood up for me, and I'm forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don't make 'em like that. I mean, those are three special ones."

Are you as excited as we are about the potential for a third Charlie's Angels with McG, Barrymore, Diaz, and Liu?

