Mel Gibson on the Shelved Lethal Weapon 5 and its Solid Screenplay

Mel Gibson discusses the state of the Lethal Weapon franchise and says that there's a "really good" script for Lethal Weapon 5.

Article Summary Mel Gibson shares that a compelling Lethal Weapon 5 script exists but faces studio obstacles.

The buddy-cop franchise has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide across four films.

Gibson believes the new screenplay could be the most emotional and fun installment yet.

Lethal Weapon rumors continue as fans question if a sequel or reboot is on the horizon.

The Lethal Weapon franchise has become a defining contribution to the buddy-cop genre, anchored by Mel Gibson as the reckless Martin Riggs and Danny Glover as the steady Roger Murtaugh.

The first film, released in 1987, introduced Riggs, a grieving ex-Special Forces operative, and Murtaugh, a veteran detective craving retirement. With a $15 million budget, it earned $120.2 million globally, blending gritty drama with innovative stunts. The 1989 follow-up added Joe Pesci as the comedic Leo Getz, grossing an even more impressive $227.9 million. The third installment in 1992 brought Rene Russo's Lorna Cole, amassing $321 million (exhibiting a pretty solid growth pattern), while the 1998 fourth film, featuring Chris Rock and Jet Li, pulled in $285 million during its run. Across the quadrilogy, the franchise's box office neared $952 million, later spawning a 2016-2019 TV series. Years since its conception, fans continue to celebrate its iconic moments, with some wondering what (if anything) could come next.

Mel Gibson Says There's a Great Lethal Weapon 5 Script Out There

On one hand, a fifth film has technically been discussed since 1998, though in the past few years, Gibson has expressed frustration about its unknown status, admitting that he's unsure if the project will ever get its chance to move forward. Now, during an interview with Screen Rant, Gibson explains that while the film is still up in the air, there's a solid script floating around that could be the best of the franchise.

Gibson tells the outlet, "I sat down with a writer and we did two or three drafts of screenplays and it came out pretty good. In fact, I think it's the best of all of them. It's a lot of fun and got really emotional. And for some reason, the studios are having a lot of problems. I don't know what the deal is. I'm not sure what the problem is, but it is a really good screenplay." Despite studio delays and Gibson's work on other projects, his confidence certainly suggests a potential fifth film is still in the realm of possibilities. But it's Hollywood, so who knows!

Do you think another film is needed, or is this something that's bound to be rebooted (again) sometime down the line?

