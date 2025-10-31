Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: edgar wright, The Running Man

Inside The World Of The Running Man Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Paramount released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that looks into the world of The Running Man. It will be released on November 14th.

The film joins a wave of successful 2025 Stephen King adaptations alongside The Monkey and The Long Walk.

The cast and crew detail the deadly game show's rules and its unrelenting, high-stakes dystopian setting.

With Glen Powell starring and Edgar Wright directing, The Running Man has momentum for a strong release.

It's time to delve into another utterly dystopian and messed-up world from the mind of Stephen King. The King adaptations have been pretty good overall this year. While some people weren't exactly fond of The Life of Chuck, that story isn't for everyone. However, reviews were positive across the board for The Monkey and The Long Walk, with the latter specifically drawing glowing reviews from critics and audiences. The Running Man is the last King adaptation on the docket, and things are looking pretty positive so far. It has a great cast and an excellent director as well, along with people who have reverence for the source material, but also aren't afraid to make changes.

Much like The Long Walk, the world of The Running Man is one that needs to be explained a bit, and if we can get some of that telling out of the way so we can focus on the showing by releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette, then let's do it. The cast and crew explain the rules of the game, which ironically aren't that far off from the rules of The Long Walk; they are both unrelenting and ceaseless, the concept of 'winning' is an illusion, and losing means you die. November is a busy month, but between the positive King adaptations over the year and star Glen Powell becoming one of the it guys in Hollywood, The Running Man has a very good chance of finding its place among the busy November release schedule.

The Running Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin. It will be released in theaters on November 14th, 2025.

