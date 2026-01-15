Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon 2: Cate Blanchett Returning As Valka

Cate Blanchett is officially returning as Valka for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Article Summary Cate Blanchett will reprise her role as Valka in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 adaptation.

Universal confirms a June 11, 2027 release date for the highly anticipated sequel adaptation.

Blanchett joins Gerard Butler, who also returns for the live-action franchise after strong reviews.

The first live-action remake grossed $636 million globally, setting high expectations for the sequel.

This might be the least surprising piece of casting we've gotten in a hot minute, but it is nice to see it confirmed. When we learned that Gerard Butler would be reprising the role he voiced for the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, and when we learned they were going to adapt the second film, the question on everyone's mind was whether or not Cate Blanchett was going to do the same. It turns out that she very much will. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blanchett will be reprising her role as Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother, in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2. Universal currently has a June 11, 2027, release date set for the second movie, which was confirmed by the cast and crew at CinemaCon last April. The live-action remake of the first film received strong reviews and grossed $636 million worldwide in June 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage, and destiny. How to Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

