Metal Lords: First Trailer, Poster, Summary, and Images

It can be hard to keep track of all of the movies that Netflix releases on a monthly or weekly basis. There are enough that unless it has a major star attached and has a ton of hype, you might not have even known that it was happening. It's a bit too early to tell if that will be the case for Metal Lords. Before the end of Game of Thrones, saying you had one of the writers attached to this movie would have been a selling point, but we're coming up on three years since the series ended, and those wounds still appear to be very fresh. Netflix released the first trailer, poster, summary, and images from the upcoming comedy.

Summary: Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're going to win the Battle of the Bands.

While youtube comment sections can be their own segment of hell, the comments under the trailer for Metal Lords do look pretty positive overall. It's a lot of people hoping that it's going to be a somewhat accurate representation of what it's like to be a metalhead in high school and a lot of stans excited to see singer Noah Urrea having a role in the film.

Metal Lords, directed by Peter Sollett and written by D.B. Weiss, stars Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Joe Manganiello, Brett Gelman, and Katie O'Grady. It will stream to Netflix on April 8th.